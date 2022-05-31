Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 14°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A monumental embarrassment for council

Unique artwork removed and official opening postponed

WWI Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand

Close

WWI Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

WWI Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The World War 1 Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

/

WWI Memorial, The Crescent, Dundalk. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

argus

Louth County Council is facing a monumental embarrassment after an image was removed from the new World War 1 memorial in Dundalk to avoid legal proceedings.

Instead of being officially unveiled on Tuesday, the centrepiece of the large stone monument was covered by blue tarpaulin after workmen erased the image on Monday afternoon.

Privacy