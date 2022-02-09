Louth

“A lot of people in Ireland, especially rappers, don’t have the vision that a lot of us have in the A92”

Following the announcement that Offica will perform at this years Longitude, Niamh McGovern sat down with Ksav, BT and Kebz of A92 to discuss their new single and upcoming Irish tour

The A92 are set to have another successful year Expand

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

You don’t have to spend long in the presence of local drill rap group A92 to feel their “positive energy” and “good vibes”.

It’s the reason they do what they do - their raison d’etre - and with a new single in the pipeline, an Irish Tour booked and a support bill at this summer’s Longitude to look forward to, all the positivity is certainly paying off.

