“A lot of people in Ireland, especially rappers, don’t have the vision that a lot of us have in the A92”

You don’t have to spend long in the presence of local drill rap group A92 to feel their “positive energy” and “good vibes”.

It’s the reason they do what they do - their raison d’etre - and with a new single in the pipeline, an Irish Tour booked and a support bill at this summer’s Longitude to look forward to, all the positivity is certainly paying off.

“I don’t think anyone else creates the same vibes that we do,” said Ksav.

“A92 is a support group,” adds BT, “we’re all a family, and we all help each other to try to become the best versions of ourselves.”

Their new single, to be released in the coming weeks, is described as the second part of their original freestyle, as the group realised the fans love to hear them as a collective on a single song.

They highlighted how difficult it is to include everyone on a single track, however it can be achieved “every once in a while.”

There was big news last week when it was announced Offica will be playing at the well established festival, Longitude, and will be joined by The A92.

This is something the boys have been working towards for a long time, saying they are excited to play.

Originally meant to play at the festival in 2021, their plans were crushed once the festival was cancelled due to Covid, however they are thrilled to be playing this year in July.

They will be joining global names such as Doja Cat, ASAP Rocky, and Megan the Stallion.

Additionally, the boys are also preparing for their first Irish tour, with plans to venture into Belfast, enabling them to “get in people’s faces a bit more,” and establish their name.​​​​

Already gathering major attraction abroad, the A92 have a huge follower and listener base in Australia and New Zealand, along with many European countries, with their listener base described as “world wide.”

Joking around, the boys awarded Andre Fazaz as both the funniest and the one who sleeps the most, revealing he was likely sleeping instead of turning of turning up for the interview.

Offica is considered to have the best “drip,” focusing predominantly on his fashion and music.

When asked if they have what it takes to make another major hit similar to ‘Plugged In Freestyle’, they were quick in agreement, saying, “We know we can. It’s all about getting the best out of everyone in the one track, and trying to replicate what we did.”

“A lot of people hold us to that song,” said BT.

What makes the boys different to other artists is their confidence and personality, “I know for a fact, there’s not many people like me,” said Ksav. “Just the way I think, the way I act. A lot of people in Ireland, especially rappers, don’t have the vision that a lot of us have in the A92.”

The boys said they don’t just want to be the best in Ireland or the UK, they want to be the best in the world; they want to show people that “no matter where you come from, no matter what you look like, you can always get to the top just by determination,” said Ksav.

“Drill is the gateway into other things for us, because for example when we came into the scene, drill was really popping,” said BT, explaining they want to explore other avenues and try other things for their fans.

“The fans have taken well to the music we put out there so now we’re in a place where we can build on ourselves, see what other music we can do and what other music we can’t do and just try and put as much music out there for the fans to enjoy,” said BT.

Recounting their journey, BT explained that the A92 came about through stages, with BT and Offica getting the ball rolling with their first song, No Hook in 2018; this was achieved by the boys just rapping in their bedroom for fun.

Following this initial song, they encouraged to pursue music seriously. Upon reflection, this gave the other boys a chance to witness the music industry first hand, encouraging them to join and kick start their careers.

Nikz was next to join, followed by Ksav and Ace, and then Dbo. They then thought, “we have all these people rapping in the same area, why don’t we come together and make it work, because you know what they say, there’s power in numbers,” explained Ksav.

“The lockdown saved it in a way,” said BT, as there was a lot of procrastination prior to it, as they all had their own ventures with school and football.

“It was hard to tell people who are already making money and doing whatever they’re doing to cool down around that stuff and come to the studio but when the lockdown came we thought, we’re at home doing nothing anyway so we might as well start trying this thing,” continued BT.

Through the hype of the lockdown, they managed to gain their fame. Their original aim was to let Ireland know about their presence in Drogheda and never imagined their music would take off so successfully.

Offica had already been active establishing his name, becoming a form of inspiration for the rest of the boys in the A92, essentially creating friendly motivation and competition.

The boys have all been friends since they were “knee height,” growing up in the same ends.

“Offica already had the eyes on him, so when people discovered that there were another six rappers from the same area as cold as him, it makes the most sense for all these guys to just drop together,” said Kebz.

Giving credit to the people of Drogheda for supporting them when they first formed, the boys said they are going to take the people of Drogheda with them as far as they possibly can.

“The goal is for ourselves, personally, but when it comes to Drogheda, we chose to use the Drogheda name because we’re all from here and it played a big role in our lives,” said BT. “When we hopefully go to the international stages we’re repping Drogheda.”

Right now they boys are focused on the fans, and want to provide them with what they have been calling for.

They took a long pause to allow themselves to reflect on previous releases; and with the new year they are brainstorming how they want to move in the future.