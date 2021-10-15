A look at previous Louth PPN winners

Nominations are now open, for for the Louth PPN Community and Voluntary Awards 2021.

In this regard and highlight the calibre of previous winners, we look this week at the amazing work being done by community and voluntary groups within your county with PPN Award Winners from the last two years.

In 2019, Michael Rogan a worthy winner under Environments and Animals category, had transformed a derelict dry pond into a very attractive fishing amenity for locals and visitors. Michael motivated others to join in the restoration and the pond is now stocked with fish and wildlife. A fishing club has been set up and a viewing gallery has been created by Michael and local volunteers. Children can enjoy viewing the ducks and wildlife. This initiative was applauded by Tidy Towns in 2018.

Another worthy winner in the Children and Youth category in 2019 was The Dee Hub/ New Leaf Project which has been in operation since 2017 and is run from the Dee Hub Community Centre in Ardee. The project was set up to provide a range of interventions to young people to help combat anti social behavior, get young people back into education and provide training and social interventions. The project has engaged 100’s of young people in the service availing of weekly groups & delivers youth club evenings, training & 1 to 1 supports. The project has had a huge impact on Mid Louth where there were no youth services in operation & has expanded to take on Mid Louth in Partnership with Dunleer Community Development Group.

There are many more worthy candidates within your community who would benefit from the acknowledgment of their tireless work being recognised by means of a simple nomination.

The Awards are open to nominations within eight categories; Art & Culture; Environment/Animals; Children & Youth; Older Persons and Disability; Ethnic Minorities; Sports; Community Health; Outstanding Individual Achievement.

The Awards scheme is now open for nominations and will close on 28th October. With over 420 community groups now registered with Louth PPN please make sure that individuals and groups in your community receive the acknowledgement that they deserve. Please submit your nomination now via the nomination form in your local paper or contact either Michelle or Caroline in the Louth PPN Office at louthppn@louthcoco.ie for a nomination form. Michelle and Caroline will also be happy to provide you with further information on the work of Louth PPN and answer any questions you may have.

The award winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in November 2021.

Information on Louth PPN: Louth PPN is the framework for citizen engagement and participation and is the main link for the community and voluntary sector to connect with the Local Authority. It provides an opportunity for community groups to avail of training, to network, to share information and learn from other groups in your area. Your PPN Representatives are the voice of the community at local decision making level. Further information on Louth PPN is available on www.louthppn.ie.