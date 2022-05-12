A century of progress celebrated on International Midwives Day

The hardworking women and men of the Maternity Unit of Our Lady Of Lourdes hospital celebrated International Midwives Day on May 5th, and marked this year’s theme of 100 years of progress and the 100th anniversary of the International Confederation of Midwives.

This theme reflects the journey of midwives not only worldwide but locally in Drogheda where dynamic changes and considerable progress have been made in Our Lady of Lourdes since its foundation over 80 years ago.

International Day of the Midwife was first celebrated on May 7th 1991 and has since been observed in over 50 countries around the world.

As well as holding special events and flying the odd balloon on the wards, the current midwives also marked the occasion by looking back at the history of the Drogheda facility, as well as some mother’s personal stories of their births in the Lourdes, like this one from Adrienne Hillard:

“In 1988 I delivered my first baby in the Maternity Unit in Drogheda. Although I received excellent care, and my daughter Sarah was delivered safely, there have been huge positive changes to the care woman receive since then. On my first visit to the antenatal clinic as an 18- year-old having a low-risk pregnancy, the “Sister” in charge advised me to “lie up on the bed, with my hands at my side, and only speak to the consultant if he asks me a question”. Thankfully, Una and her team deliver a more person-centered approach to all woman booking in, and our Teenage Pregnancy Support Midwife Sara is here to support all young mums to navigate the service. Not to mention the choice The Maternity strategy offers to tailor to individual care. In early Labour I was admitted to side room off the Labour ward and advised to stay in bed, there was no encouragement to go home, have a partner for support, or even use/ mention Hopscotch technique Although the curtains were pulled around the bed beside me, I remember the sounds of a lady labouring with a pregnancy loss. With our beautiful Dragonfly, Dove and Butterfly rooms, and the support of Aine, our Bereavement Midwife, the privacy, care and compassion shown to woman with a pregnancy loss over 30 years later is beyond compare”.

Between their busy shifts, the midwives - or “Maternity Nurses” as they tried to change the title to in 1951 – managed to grab some tea and cake themselves!

"This anniversary marks huge progress in the world of midwifery such as the establishment of midwifery as a profession, the introduction of midwifery schools, the appointment of chiefs of midwifery, the increasing number of direct entry midwifery programmes, the expansion of the provision of midwifery led care and continuity of care from midwives and the ever expanding role of the midwife,” said Nurse Fiona Molony CMM2 in the Midwifery Led Unit. “We celebrate this day to honour the hard work of our midwives around the world and this year the ICM also want to recognise the progress we want to see in the next 100 years as we still have so much to achieve worldwide.”