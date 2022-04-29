A beautiful Georgian house and two cottages near Carlingford for just €550,000

The property also has two stone cut cottages

A stove adds to the cosy feeling of this brigh room overlooking the garden

The house retains its original features such as antique fireplaces

A beautiful Georgian house on the Dundalk to Greenore Road, just a short distance from Carlingford, is up for sale.

Grange House, which dates back to the late 1800s, sits on a c0.7 acres site with mature gardens and a rather special collection of mature trees from around the world, including a landmark Monkey Puzzle tree.

The two-storey house retains many of its original period features and is in good condition throughout, including an impressive staircase, and antique fireplaces.

The house offers lots of room for a family, including a living room and drawing room, kitchen, with a free-standing stove, a dining room overlooking the garden, a sunroom, an office and five bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

There is also a cellar for those who might like to build up a wine collection or use it for storage.

Alongside the main house, there are two self contained stone cut cottages - each comprising 1 bedroom and kitchen and bathroom. So this property has the potential to make the new owner a popular host for visiting friends and family or to generate an attractive regular income.

The asking price for this lovely period house is €550,000 with Michael Lavelle Estate Agents.