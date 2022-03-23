Louth

€90,000 funding for erosion study along East Meath coastline

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has welcomed news that €90,000 has been secured to carry out much needed erosion studies along the coastline of East Meath.

O’Dowd said “My colleague Patrick O’Donovan, Minister for the OPW confirmed the monies were been made available through the Minor Flood Mitigation Works & Coastal Protection Scheme.

“This is positive news for residents and property owners along the coastline as the study will be assessing individual properties directly adjacent to public roads, our coastal dune systems and our beaches.

“The study will cover the area from the mouth of the Boyne to the Delvin river, this coastline as we all know is a massive draw for the area and it must be protected for our future generations.

“Whilst some very welcome coastal defences have been put in place over recent times it is quite clear that there is a need for a much more comprehensive plan which will safeguard the existing coastlines, properties and promenades well into the future.”

