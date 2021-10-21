9,000 candles light up Drogheda to remember those we have lost

THERE is something distinctly beautiful about the facade of the St Oliver Plunkett Memorial Church (St Peter’s) but surely it was never so striking than on this emotional night of nights, inspired by an angel who worked wonders long before the Drogheda Dolls became a household name by the Boyneside.

Natalie Kelly formed the Dolls Facebook page in recent years, now amassing a membership of 16,000. They do great work in the community, realise dreams, stand in solidarity with fellow women they don’t even know, cry and laugh in equal measures.

Thursday was a night to sweep across the emotions and for Natalie, it was a moment born in her dreams.

She wanted to place 9,000 candles on the steps of St Peter’s on a dark October night to remember every soul who passed away since Covid changed our lives from March 2020. Many died from Covid, many did not, but many died without loved ones by their side, angels in the community instead guiding their spirit home.

When Natalie’s mind is triggered by an idea, it usually comes to fruition and this was no different.

She got the 9,000 candles and with the help of her Drogheda Dolls colleagues, they placed them on the steps, creating a blazing sea of hope for those who stood and watched and cried.

"I had a dream to do this and it’s emotional when it comes to life,’ she stated as she looked across at the large crowd that turned out.

"The Drogheda Dolls is about togetherness, it’s a sisterhood and we have each other’s backs.”

Mayor James Byrne wished the night would be an inspiration to people who had lost loved ones, “I hope we can draw comfort from each other,” he explained.

Canon Eugene Sweeney echoed those words, stating how difficult the last 18 months had been when people couldn’t be with their loved ones.

Throughout the evening, people walked up and told their stories of loss, Margaret Reilly reading a poem in memory of her late daughter, “her spirit is free…..her troubles are over.” The wonderful staff in St Mary’s nursing home were praised by another woman.Christine Kavanagh who lost her mum, Mary. Another told of her wonderful sister, a nurse in Our Lady of Lourdes who nursed Covid patients. Sadly her husband died during the pandemic.

As the night passed, the chill of the evening barely touched the aching hearts, enriched by the words and deeds of so many.

The ceremony will be repeated on Friday night from 8.30pm to 10.30pm.