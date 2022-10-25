€8,000 bill forces Louth café to close at 4pm each day to cut electricity usage

A Drogheda cafe will be kindly asking customers to leave the premises by 4.15pm in a bid to save energy.

The Bare Food Cafe, off West Street, café recently received a bill for a staggering €8,000, covering a two-month billing period.

Café owners, Damien Leddy, Sonia Micallef and Mark and Maria Gibbons have seen their bills increase by between 300-400 per cent since January, when their electricity costs were €1,200 for the same period.

Damien Leddy, said they are now taking measures to decrease their output of electricity in the hopes of lowering their bill. “We’re now getting ESB networks to check our metering to see if there are any issues, whether our meters are overestimating or not working the way it should be because they are quite old meters. They are getting an electrician in to start having a look at our equipment and then decide if we’re going to change up what we do.

“We are trying to react to the situation ourselves. We are going to have a look at everything to see if anything needs to change. We’ll be reassessing the equipment to see if anything is draining, do we need to change the style of our sandwiches, or the style of our output to try to get through this time.”

Sonia Micallef, added, “We’re going to stop taking orders from half three to give us that extra half an hour every day of cutting off all the equipment. It’s a few hours a week so that is quite a lot. Instead of having people lingering for an hour after they finish, we’re going to ask them to kindly try to be off the premises for around 4/4:15, so we can get all the electricity off, just until we get it sorted.

“It does make a difference because some of our cooking equipment might stay on the extra hour just to put a cake in to warm up, so at least then we can turn that off at 3:30. We’ve started emptying all the deli fridges every night and putting them into the walk-in fridge. We’ve gotten rid of the drinks fridge we had, so now we just have a display and have all of the drinks in a bottle fridge that we had anyway.”

The café’s last two bills averaged €5000 each, however Damien said they should have been about €5700. They are currently paying 45 cent a unit, whereas they previously paid less than 20 cent a unit.

Meanwhile, businesses will continue to suffer under the increasing costs as this is not the worst of the bills, with expectations of electricity bills increasing again next month.

“It jumped up in April to €3500,” said Damien, “and then it was probably €4000, then it went to €4900 and then it went to €5000, and so on, so all the bills have gradually been going up since we came out of contract.”

“And then this one came out at €8000 and it gave us the shock of our lives,” said Sonia.

“It’s just not sustainable, nobody can sustain it. If it’s costing you 8 months work in the course of two months, it’s just not sustainable,” said Damien. “It has taken a lot of time to build the business from where it was and then to recover form Covid, and we’re recovering from that with a really strong team, and we’re in position where it’s good, it’s taken years to get to here. Now it’s looking the exact opposite of that. Even though we’re confident we can get through it, it’s really really difficult to sustain that.”

Sonia added, “There’s only so much we can put up our prices before people start saying this is not worth our while. At the moment, every single raw material/ingredient is going up on a weekly basis. It’s not just the price of fuel, every week we are getting lists of products that are going up, and they’re not going up by 1-2 percent, they’re going up by 10 and 15 percent all the time.”

