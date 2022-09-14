79-year-old Louth woman removed all her light bulbs in fear that she wouldn’t be able to pay electricity bill

The fear in which many people are living, especially the elderly, was starkly illustrated last week when she went to the home of a 79 year-old woman who had taken the light bulbs out of all her lamps for fear that her electricity would be cut off.

"She was absolutely terrified,” says Sonja, who managed to reassure the woman that she wouldn’t face a winter of cold and hunger.

"It took me ten minutes to sit down with her and talk to her and sort things out.”

"She was sitting in the dark, terrified to switch her lights on. She had no food as she need a few bob in case her power was switched off.”

Although she was living in a large housing estate, Sonja says that the woman hadn’t spoken to anyone in two days and only had a television for company.

Thanks to the work of Sonja and the other volunteers from Save Our Homeless, the woman no longer has to worry about her electricity being cut off and has a fridge full of meals which she can heat in the microwave.

This is by no means an isolated case, says Sonja, who urges people to check in on their elderly relatives and neighbours.

"Elderly people are absolutely terrified,” she says.

“People were great during the pandemic, checking in on older people, but they have been forgotten about once again. Please check in on neighbours – they mightn’t need anything but chat is priceless.”

She is worried about what the winter months will hold, with the price of everything, from food to fuel, going up.

‘”The situation is absolutely horrendous at the minute. I don’t know what will happen. It will be a very long winter for a lot of people.”

It’s not just the elderly who are struggling to cope with rising costs, she says.

"We’ve got a new type of poverty which is even affecting people who are working, and we’re getting calls from people who are having their world pulled out from under their feet. It’s all gone and now they are struggling.”

“People are being put out of their homes if the landlord suddenly decides to sell, people who are working are struggling and are having to decide whether to pay their bills or eat.”

The work which Sonja and Save Our Homeless do to help people who are struggling with the rising cost of living was highlighted in the RTE documentary ‘Broke’ which aired on Monday night.

The charity, which was initially founded to help the homeless and those at risk of homelessness, now reaches out to people who are on the breadline, struggling to survive.

Sonja outlined how they had given out 1,000 food parcels in twelve weeks, saying that they were getting requests for assistance from people from all walks of life.

"I never thought that I would be in this situation, not able to work and depending on people coming with food parcels,” a woman whom Sonja had helped, told the cameras.

A survey by research group iReach published this week found that the the majority (86%) of adults are anxious about the predicated increase in energy costs this winter, of these 44% are very anxious.

Sonja believes that the Government needs to balance its messaging as it is causing fear among people, especially the elderly.

‘It really needs to be clarified by some in Government.”

