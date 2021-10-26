€77,000 drugs raid on Dunleer premises

Gardaí have seized €77,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, cocaine and ketamine following a search operation in Dunleer.

At approximately midday on Saturday, Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit of Louth based at Drogheda conducted an operation targeting the sale, supply and distribution of controlled drugs in the Dunleer, Drogheda and surrounding areas.

During the course of this operation a number of premises were searched resulting in the seizure of €22,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb, €5,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €50,000 worth of suspected Ketamine from a premises in Dunleer.

A designer handbag was also seized from the premises.

A man in his early 20s, and a woman in her late 20s were arrested in connection with this seizure.

The man was charged in connection with this seizure and appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court on Monday.

The woman was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

This operation was conducted as part of the ongoing Operation Stratus an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of Illegal drugs in Drogheda.

The drugs seized are subject to forensic analysis.