€71,000 worth of drugs seized during Garda search of Fair Street apartment in Drogheda

Gardaí at Drogheda Garda station seized drugs worth in excess of €71,000 in the course of a search operation that took place at an apartment on Fair Street, Drogheda, Co. Louth this afternoon, Thursday 6th January, 2022.

As part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Drogheda, Gardaí obtained a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 at Dundalk District Court. The search was conducted this afternoon and a quantity of cannabis herb, cocaine and heroin was seized.

A man was present in the apartment at the time of the search and he was arrested at the scene. He was taken to Drogheda Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He remains in Garda custody.

All drugs will now be sent for analysis.