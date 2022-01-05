€70,000 of Drugs and €45,000 Cash Seized and man arrested in Dundalk

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized drugs with a value of €70,000 and seized €45,000 in cash following an operation in Dundalk yesterday, Tuesday, January 4..

At approximately 11am, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road, Dundalk. During the search €45,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle. In a follow up search at a property on Park Street, Dundalk, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €17,000 of suspected MDMA and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to this seizure and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda station.