Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 0.6°C Dublin

€70,000 of Drugs and €45,000 Cash Seized and man arrested in Dundalk

Dundalk Garda Station. Expand

Close

Dundalk Garda Station.

Dundalk Garda Station.

Dundalk Garda Station.

argus

By John Mulligan

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized drugs with a value of €70,000 and seized €45,000 in cash following an operation in Dundalk yesterday, Tuesday, January 4..

At approximately 11am, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle on the Carrickmacross Road, Dundalk. During the search €45,000 in cash was discovered concealed in the vehicle. In a follow up search at a property on Park Street, Dundalk, €53,000 worth of suspected cocaine and €17,000 of suspected MDMA and other drug paraphernalia was seized.

A man in his 50s was arrested in relation to this seizure and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda station.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Privacy