€5m Aldi Ardee store opens with the creation of 20 new local jobs

Pictured here is John Grimes, Ardee Store Manager with the first customer, Kathleen McConnon at ALDI’s newly opened store in Ardee, Co Louth.

Pictured here is John Grimes, Ardee Store Manager cutting the ribbon with colleagues (from left) Siobhan McGarrell, Grazina Dvarzeckyte, Olga Poskis and Nickey Quinn at ALDI’s newly opened store in Ardee, Co Louth.

Pictured here is John Grimes, Ardee Store Manager presenting a voucher to the first customer, Kathleen McConnon at ALDI’s newly opened store in Ardee, Co Louth.

Pictured here is John Grimes, Ardee Store Manager cutting the ribbon with (from left) Cllr. Dolores Minogue, Cllr. Bernie Conlon, Cllr. Eileen Tully, Cllr. Tomas Sharkey, Deputy Ruari O’Murchu TD, Cllr. Jim Tenanty, Cllr. John Sheridan and Deputy Gerald “Ged” Nash TD at ALDI’s newly opened store in Ardee, Co Louth.

There was great excitement on Thursday morning as Aldi Ireland opened its brand new store in Ardee, Co. Louth, creating 20 new permanent jobs in the local area.

Located on Jervis Street, Ardee, the store was officially opened in the presence of the local team and Store Manager John Grimes.

“This new €5m store in Ardee is the latest step in Aldi’s expansion programme and I’m delighted to open our fifth Louth store and our 155th store in Ireland today,” said John Grimes. “This new store, and the 20 new jobs created, will support our ambition to deliver value to the people of Louth at the locations most convenient to them.

“As a leading retailer in Ireland, we are very conscious of the current challenges facing consumers and businesses. The cost-of-living crisis is impacting every household and we know what it means for our customers. Aldi Ireland is steadfast in our belief that continued investment in our value offering and our store network is key. Working alongside our strong network of local suppliers, we will continue to work hard, mindful of the challenges facing our customers and supporting them in weathering this storm.”

The spacious new 1,315sqm store features Aldi’s award winning Project Fresh layout and features wide aisles and hi-spec fixtures and fittings. There are 87 car park spaces available to Aldi shoppers, along with nine lectric vehicle charging points and 12 bike spaces.

The store has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible, powered by 100% green electricity and featuring solar panels on the roof of the store. It features ALDI’s new Electronic Shelf Labels in store in place of traditional paper price labels, meaning that stock or price changes can easily and quickly be communicated to customers.

Aldi currently partners with 11 Irish food and drink producers across Co Louth and spent €18.4m with them in 2021. Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of locally produced Irish products available at its stores. Last year, the retailer spent €1bn with its Irish food and drink suppliers.

“Households and families in Ardee and the surrounding areas can now shop at their local Aldi and enjoy our range of great quality fresh produce, Irish ingredients and household products at value that just won’t be beaten,” added John. “At a time when everyone is grappling with rising costs, the ability to offer our customers the best value at locations most convenient to them matters more than ever. Our promise to our Ardee customers is that we will never be beaten on price, and we will always provide the best value when they shop with us.

“We were very encouraged by the response to our recruitment campaign locally, with a high level of applications received and processed. We are delighted to welcome our 20 new staff to the Ardee team and look forward to working together to deliver a great service and product offering to our local customers.”