50 years remembering those lost in the North

Drogheda and Dundalk joined the rest of Ireland in remembering those who lost their lives on Bloody Sunday, with gatherings marking the 50th anniversary of the atrocity in both Louth towns.

The weather mirrored the emotions of those around the country as it was a dull and rainy day, but that didn’t stop many gathering to show their support and solidarity to the lives lost in the North.

With Black flags, and Bloody Sunday anniversary posters and banners in tow, those driving over the Bridge of Peace in their cars shouted support and blew their horns to proffer support.

Sinn Féin TD, Imelda Munster and local Cllr Joanna Byrne joined the Drogheda event, while the rally at Market Square in Dundalk also attracted a big crowd.

Deputy Munster said, "It is so important to highlight that it was the 50th anniversary and 50 years on the families are still waiting for justice.”

“It’s important to mark the anniversary of such a terrible time in history when 14 people were killed when they were peacefully marching for civil rights,” said Deputy Munster, adding that it is particularly important for public representatives to show their solidarity with the families.

The nationwide vigils were sparked by a tweet sent out by Tony Doherty, one of the trustees of the Bloody Sunday Trust in Derry, who’s father was murdered on Bloody Sunday. Tony asked people to stand in solidarity and remembrance nationwide. It was non-political and non-religious. The aim was to remember those lost and the events that took place in the North.

Around 40 people turned out in Drogheda and 60 at a similar event in Dundalk to show that County Louth has not forgotten the 14 people murdered, and many others injured by the British Army as they marched for nothing but their civil rights.

Cllr Joanna Byrne said, “It is plain to see that the pain felt by all those who lost family members that day, is still as raw even after 50 years. The current attempt by Boris Johnson and his Tory Party in Britain to somehow ‘wipe out’ their deeds by introducing an amnesty is insensitive and sinister. This cannot be allowed to happen and people’s pain and hurt cannot be ‘wiped away’ by legislation. We need to deal properly with Legacy issues and the Truth, no matter how uncomfortable that may be.

"The courage and dignity of these families in their campaign for truth and justice falls nothing short of inspirational and i was very proud as a young Drogheda woman to stand in Solidarity with them on Sunday.”