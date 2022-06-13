50 new beds for Q4 of 2022

“My colleague local Ardee Councillor, Dolores Minogue, and I have consistently campaigned for this state of the art CNU development."

The HSE have announced an official start date for the commencement of works on the delayed 50 bed St Joseph’s Hospital Community Nursing Unit in Ardee.

The start date is projected for Q4 of 2022, with completion expected for 2024.

Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd said, “Finally we have light at the end of the tunnel for this vital project for Ardee and mid Louth.

“Covid has delayed so many of our capital projects, however it is heartening we now have a targeted start date and expected completion date by 2024.

“The St Joseph’s site is already a hive of activity as the new Ambulance Base is at an advanced stage and this new 50 bed CNU will no doubt be a very welcome addition in the provision of care of older people in Mid Louth.

“My colleague local Ardee Councillor, Dolores Minogue, and I have consistently campaigned for this state of the art CNU development which will provide the existing staff and service users with a state of the art facility to match the exceptional level of care and attention already provided.

“This new facility will boost a vast array of modern amenities including a reflection room, hairdresser room, clinical treatment room and also family overnight accommodation.

“Cllr Minogue and I can’t wait to see the project taking shape in the very near future.”