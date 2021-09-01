40 new jobs for Drogheda as ITRenew arrive by Boyneside

SILICON Valley based ITRenew Inc., the global leader in circular cloud and sustainable data centre infrastructure is to establish its Irish HQ and logistics centre in Drogheda.

They will create 40 new jobs over the next three years as a result.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in California, ITRenew securely decommissions data centre hardware for the world’s leading global cloud service providers and transforms it into everything from critical components to fully integrated edge and data centre systems.

The announcement comes as ITRenew seeks to meet the strong increase in demand for its asset decommissioning, data erasure, value recovery and IT sustainability services across Ireland and Europe.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the news, remarking, “This follows on from the IDA’s recent acquisition of a new 40 acre site in North Drogheda which will house the new Advanced Building Solution for the town, the ongoing significant AWS investment and the progression of the Geiran Report Implementation Plan.

“Big things are happening in Drogheda and I would like to welcome the ITRenew team to our town and look forward to their expansion.”

Minister for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English TD said, “It is fantastic news for the North-East that ITRenew has chosen Drogheda as its new Ireland Headquarters and Logistics Centre, creating 40 new jobs in the region. The company’s expansion in Ireland speaks highly of our continued success at attracting foreign investment, particularly within the tech industry. The North-East offers a wealth of talented people and local resources which will allow the company to thrive in the years ahead, and I wish the ITRenew team the very best with their future innovative endeavours.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to establish ITRenew’s presence in Drogheda. This area offers us the skills and resources we need to open new financial opportunities for our EU customers and help them achieve their sustainability goals faster,” said Ali Fenn, President of IT Renew. “The roles we’re creating will be highly skilled, ranging from operators to process engineers, with responsibility for data sanitization, component recovery, and responsible recycling.”

ITRenew employs more than 500 people globally and has had a presence in Ireland for a number of years, with a baseline staff responsible for hardware procurement, secure transport and decommissioning. The new premises in Drogheda will increase headcount and the scale of operations.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The decision by ITRenew to establish in Drogheda is very positive news for Louth and the North East region, where the company will benefit from a rich pool of tech-based talent. Winning jobs and investments for regional locations is a key pillar of IDA Ireland’s strategy Driving Recovery & Sustainable Growth 2021 – 2024 and today’s announcement by ITRenew demonstrates the continued commitment to that pillar. I wish ITRenew every success with its plans for expansion as the company continues to meet the increasing demand for its sustainable IT infrastructure services.”