€4 million in funding for local sports clubs

59 local sports clubs are to receive over €4 million in Government funding through the Sports Capital Grant Funding Scheme.

The announcement comes following the Government’s allocation of €150 million Sports Capital Programme, in what is the single biggest investment in grassroots sport in the history of the state.

Mayor James Byrne said, “I want to congratulate all the successful applicants and wish them well with the work ahead. I am particularly pleased that €150,000 each was allocated to St Nicholas's GFC and Drogheda Boys & Girls FC, two ambitious and forward thinking clubs.”

Local TD, Fergus O’Dowd said, “This long awaited funding announcement will greatly benefit the successful clubs in Louth and East Meath. Between them they will receive over €4 million which is a landmark investment.

He said continued investment is needed for local sports club in an effort to improve and encourage people to engage in physical activity, which can keep people healthy. Joining sports clubs can increase confidence, independence and promotes team building.

“It is a real lifeline for teams, clubs and organisations here in Louth and East Meath,” said O’Dowd.

“I know that the local clubs and organisations receiving this funding today will make great use of it to the benefit of local communities.

Deputy O’Dowd said this funding can help tackle obesity which has been on the rise over recent years, and can help improve people’s mental health.

“Supporting sports teams, clubs and organisations is also paramount to improving community engagement and helps to foster strong community spirit.

“Society in general benefits greatly through improved physical activity and improved overall health of the population.

“I look forward to continued success for all of our local clubs and sporting organisations,” said Deputy O’Dowd.