350 splendid years of Drogheda Grammar recalled in first lecture

President of the Old Drogheda Society, John McCullen will hold a talk on Drogheda Grammar School 1669 – 2019’ on February 12th in the school at 3pm.

Meath Archaeological and Historical Society holds the first lecture of their 2023 programme of events on Sunday 12th February at 3pm in Drogheda Grammar School, at the school premises, on the Mornington Road at Drogheda.

Fittingly, at such a venue, the title of the lecture is ‘ Drogheda Grammar School 1669 – 2019’ and the speaker is local historian and President of the Old Drogheda Society, John McCullen. When the school celebrated their 350 years of existence in 2019, John produced a very fine history of the establishment, with the help of Hugh Baker, current Headmaster of the school, and included contributions from several distinguished past pupils.

During the 350 years of life, 27 Headmasters have served at the school, with an average term of 13 years on the job. In 1669, the impetus to found the school was provided by Erasmus Smith, who laid out the ‘rules’ and allowed £600 a year to make the place a reality, and most of that life was spent in Laurence Street, Drogheda, where the most famous past pupil was Henry Grattan (1746-1820).

Three and a half centuries provides many colourful crises and events, but the school today is a thriving, multi-denominational, co-education place with over 500 pupils.

The lecture is open to the public, and copies of the 350 year book will be on sale.