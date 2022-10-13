€345,000 boost to community centres all across County Louth

There is good news for community centres right across County Louth, who are set to receive funding of €345,000 to upgrade facilities which will benefit users of all ages.

15 community centres which will receive funding in County Louth include; Ardee and District Community Trust Company Limited By Guarantee €19,950.23, Ardee Community Centre, €24,526.20, DCDB COMPANY LIMITED BY GUARANTEE, €24,937.75, Drogheda Special Olympics Club €25,000, Haggardstown & Blackrock Community Centre CLG €25,000, Louth Village Community Centre €25,000, Muirhevnamor Community Council €25,000, Naomh Mairtin CPG €25,000, Omeath District Development Company €24,691.16, Ravensdale Community Centre €24,930, Scoraíocht Lann Léire €21,360, St Finian's community centre €13,460, St. Fechins GAA Community Centre €17,204.91, Stabannon Parnells €24,750, Tullyallen Access The Glen (Community Hub Project) €25,000.

Read More

Louth and East Meath Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd said he delighted that his colleague Minister Humphreys has made this funding available to our local community centres, given the vital work that staff and volunteers there do and the invaluable services they provide.

“The Community Centres Investment Fund was launched by Minister Humphreys in April 2022 with funding of €15m available under three categories. The key theme of the fund is to support community groups with the upgrade and development of their Community Centre facilities. There will be further announcements in the near future,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“Community centres are valued shared spaces and are very much at the heart of our local towns and villages. I hope this funding assists in making them even better in the provision of services to people all across the county.”

Minister Humphreys said that through Our Rural Future’, she wants to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country.

"This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community,” said the Minister.

“I also want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. This funding will deliver high quality capital projects for community facilities that bring benefit to the local community.”