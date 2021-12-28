€20k to Barnardos as local staff win Aldi’s Fittest Team

Pictured at Aldi’s Drogheda store is Romualda Tamasauskien and Alan O’Brien from the winning team of ‘Aldi’s Fittest Team’ challenge. They are joined by Halina McNabb, Barnardos Corporate Fundraising Executive.

In September 2021, Aldi launched ‘Aldi’s Fittest Team’ challenge, a nationwide step challenge open to all Aldi staff which took place over two weeks in September. Aldi employees were asked to get a team of five together to track their steps over a two-week period, with the winners receiving a €100 voucher per team member, with a €20,000 donation to Barnardos, and crowned winners of Aldi’s Fittest Team 2021. Those in second place received a €50.

Over the course of the two weeks, Aldi employees walked a combined 73,859km (a staggering 96,927,887 steps!), with the trophy going to a team from Aldi’s Drogheda store who had a team average of 681,100 steps – congratulations to everyone involved! Second place went to a team from Aldi’s Arklow store, with third place going to another team from Aldi’s Drogheda store.

Aldi also partner with local communities and charities across Ireland in donating Community Grants each year to help fund local causes. Aldi has pledged to raise €1 million for Barnardos to help support vulnerable children and families,