20 jobs created in Drogheda as Camile Thai opens Louth outlet

20 jobs have been created in Drogheda as County Louth welcomes its first Camile Thai Kitchen, part of a large Irish owned restaurant group,

Helmed by Gijo Peedikamala in partnership with seasoned Camile Thai franchisee Paul Abraham and supported by Camile Food Group CEO, Brody Sweeney, this latest addition brings the total number of Camile Thai restaurants across the island of Ireland to 37, creating 20 new jobs in the local area.

Commenting on the opening of the new outlet, which is located in the Southgate Shopping Centre, Camile Thai Kitchen Managing Director, Daniel Greene said they’re delighted to be expanding the Camile offering with the opening of their first kitchen in Co.Louth.

“We’ve observed a significant growth in demand from customers for the authentic flavours and quality of our dishes, but also for the diversity of choice available across our award-winning menu as well as our continued commitment to the development of sustainable communities, so we’re thrilled to be joining Drogheda’s developing restaurant scene,” he told the Drogheda Independent.

Customers in Drogheda will be the first to benefit from an exciting rollout called Good Mood Thai Food, with the full range of signature dishes including the all-new limited edition Honey Crispy Chicken Bao created in partnership with Professional Rugby Player and OpenHive Beekeeper Jack McGrath, now available for dine in, delivery and collection on the Camile Thai App.

Camile Thai Kitchen is now open in Unit 18, Southgate Shopping Centre, Drogheda, A92 C582 Download the Camile Thai App to view the menu and place your order or visit www.camile.ie.