1922 Civil War in Drogheda; Walk’n’talk this Sunday

As part of the Voluntary Boyne Valley Trails, supported by Boyne Valley Walking, Love-Drogheda Business Improvement District and Failte Ireland, Community Historian, Brendan Matthews will, on Sunday March 20th next, present a Walk n Talk Tour of Drogheda regarding the remarkable and significant events and happenings that took place across the town of Drogheda during the Spring and Summer of 1922 and the ensuing conflict that took place between the Pro-Treaty and Anti-Treaty Forces.

Based on new researched material, Brendan will reveal here for the first time some startling and thought-provoking new evidence concerning the local activities of both the Free State Soldiers, the Anti- Treaty IRA and; Cumann na mBan as the country was gripped in a bitter Civil War and of how the events that were unfolding at Drogheda had a significant effect on what was taking place at a National level.

The 1922 Walk n Talk will depart from Pitcher Hill outside the Gates of Millmount at 2.30pm on Sunday next March 20th and taking around 1 hour 15 minutes, it will finish at Barlow House (the old Garda Barracks), at the end of West Street. The tour is limited to 25 places and tickets must be booked in advance. Bookings can be made by logging on to www.boynevalleytrails.ie