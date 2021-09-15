15 Louth groups signed up for Big Beach Clean 2021 this weekend

The Beach Clean 2021 is kicking off this weekend in Louth with 400 volunteers set to tackle marine litter across the county from 17th to 19th September

After a break in 2020, 15 volunteer groups have signed up for Clean Coasts’ Big Beach Clean 2021 and are ready to tackle litter in County Louth. The event will be launched on Friday 17th of September and will run until the 19th of September, the same weekend as International Coastal Cleanup.

In north Louth, the event will be held at scenic Templetown beach, from 10am to 11.30am, with a call out for as many volunteers as possible to take part.

The Big Beach Clean is an annual call-to-action organized by Clean Coasts that calls volunteers from communities all over Ireland getting involved to remove litter from our beautiful coast at the end of the bathing season, as part of the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy.

The initiative is also an opportunity for the over 400 registered volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which will entail collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards that will help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem.

This year will see the involvement of the National Spring Clean programme once again with registrations having been open nationwide to all residents of Ireland, no matter how far from the coast they are based. Statistics have shown that over 70% of plastic pollution affecting our ocean comes from land-based actions. For this reason, Clean Coasts have asked volunteers to help prevent litter from entering our waterways and seas by holding a clean-up no matter where they are in the country and tackling the problem at the source.

Finally, Clean Coasts will once again be supported by Cully & Sully, who will provide registered volunteers with Big Beach Clean kits. Cully and Sully will also be giving away 10 of their exclusive swim robes to clean up participants. To be in with a chance to win, all you have to do is share a photo or video of your Big Beach Clean on social media, use the hashtag #BigBeachClean21 and tag @CleanCoasts and @CullyandSully in the post.

Clean Coasts would like to thank the over 6,500 volunteers who signed up for this call to action nationwide for their commitment and effort.

To join the beach clean in Louth, log on to www.eventbrite.ie/e/big-beach-clean-2021-templetown-beach-tickets-