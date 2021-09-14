Louth

1,400 farmers in Louth can now access free farm mapping tool

Louth

Over 1,400 farmers throughout Louth can now map their farms for free in a matter of minutes, thanks to a new service launched by Herdwatch,

A simple way for farmers to create maps of their farms using satellite imagery directly on their phone, fields can then be named and colour coded based on what they are used for. The service also enables farmers to create paddocks and spray records for farm compliance,  “We are very happy to be able to make this tool available for free to the more than 1,400 farmers in Louth,” said Herdwatch CEO Fabien Peyaud. “This provides a fast, simple solution which has been an issue of significant interest to the farming community in Louth.”

