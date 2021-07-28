€130,000 in funding for three Co Louth projects

Three Co Louth projects have been approved €130,000 in funding under the Connected Hubs Scheme.

‘St.Fechins GAA and Community Centre have been approved €22,000 to improve the current remote working hub facilities provided at St.Fechins, Community Centre, The Mill Enterprise Hub has been approved €67,500 for the upgrade of hub facilities and Creative Spark Hub in Dundalk has been approved €40,000 to deliver necessary infrastructural upgrades to the existing Creative Spark facility.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd welcomed the funding, saying all three would greatly benefit from the boost.

‘The Enterprise Hub can now attract more customers and encourage remote working in the region, this project will see the upgrade of the Fechin’s current meeting rooms with up to date video conferencing facilities, provide additional privacy booths and upgrade their office furniture to make best use of the space they have available, and Creative Spark can maximise usage of existing under-utilised circulation spaces which will allow for increased occupancy within socially distanced and safe conditions,’ he said.

‘All of this not only provides better working options but sets us on a path of further reducing our carbon footprint and keeping more money in our local economy.