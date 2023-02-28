€125,000 in grant funding to community groups in Drogheda

The Drogheda Implementation Board has announced a new grant scheme for local community and voluntary groups, with €125,000 up for grabs for a wide range of amounts.

To give as many groups as possible the opportunity to access this funding, they have ring-fenced €50,000 for small grants of €2,000 – 5,000, with a maximum grant of €20,000.

“It is very important that the community of Drogheda feel the impact of the resources that are being given by the Department of Justice to effect real change in the town,” commented Chair of Drogheda Implementation Board, Michael Keogh. “With this fund community organisations, who are at the coalface and know what local needs are, can develop innovative ways to improve community safety in Drogheda”.

The grant scheme opened for applications on Monday February 27th and will close at 5pm Friday 31st March. Further information on the grant scheme is available at www.droghedaimplementationboard.ie. Enquiries in relation to the funding should be emailed to implementationboard@lmetb.ie.

Drogheda Implementation Board was established in late 2021 after the publication of the Geiran Report into Community Safety and Wellbeing in Drogheda, which was commissioned by the Department of Justice in response to rising concerns regarding crime and fear of crime in the town. The Board has been identified as the core driver and coordinator of change in Drogheda through the actions outlined in this Plan. Late last year they secured an additional €100,000 in funding through the Department of Justice dormant accounts fund for 2023.

They are adding additional resources to this fund, bringing the total available to local groups for innovative projects and initiatives that respond to issues identified in the Geiran Report or actions in the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan to €125,000.

The Drogheda Implementation Board will be holding an online information workshop on this funding on Monday 13th March and places can be booked on their website.

Chair of the Drogheda Joint Policing Committee Cllr James Byrne says he is delighted to hear about the grant funding.

"Seeing the proceeds of crime put directly back into the town is another step in the healing process following the major feud that has terrorised the people of Drogheda in recent years,” he told the Drogheda Independent. “Grants of up to €20,000 are available to local groups for innovative projects and initiatives that respond to issues identified in the Geiran Report or actions in the Drogheda Report Implementation Plan”.

All enquiries in relation to this scheme should be directed to implementationboard@lmetb.ie