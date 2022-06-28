€120,000 cash boost for two local voluntary groups welcomed

€45,000 in funding has been earmarked for a new vehicle for the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service.

Two local voluntary organisations have received much needed cash boosts, with a total of €120,000 winging its way to the town.

First up for a financial injection of €75,000 is the BOYNE Youth Diversion Project, which received the funding as part of the national allocations for 2022.

€45,000 in funding has also been earmarked for a new vehicle for the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, warmly welcomed the news.

"“I’m delighted the BOYNE project were successful in securing the monies which will see €47,000 targeted at an Early Intervention Programme for 8-11 year olds and €28,000 targeted at providing additional support to the Youth Diversion referrals through a family support worker,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “I want to congratulate the BOYNE team for their trojan work and look forward to seeing the projects progress. I’m also delighted for the entire team at the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service as a new state of the art vehicle will greatly assist them in providing frontline and community services. I want to sincerely thank all of the volunteers in the service who in many cases put themselves in very high risk situations to provide 24 hour emergency rescue services.”

Senator Erin McGreehan also congratulated the river rescue service on their good news.

“The Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service is a voluntary frontline service that responds to those in distress day and night and are the first ones to put themselves in danger to save others. They are really the best of community spirit and I’m delighted to see this €45,000 which will allow the service to purchase a new vehicle,” the Louth Senator said:

“I want to thank the volunteers at Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service and I look forward to further announcements of community investment for Louth.”