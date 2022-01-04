100km in 30 days for Breast Cancer Ireland to return in June 2022

The team behind the 100k in 30 days for Breast Cancer Ireland have confirmed that the enormously popular event will take place again in June 2022.

Set up by Blackrock businessman Niall Carroll and his wife Cara McAdam, the fundraiser has raised a total of €3million for Breast Cancer Ireland in 2020 and 2021.

The money raised has helped fund the €100,000 suite in the new breast cancer research centre at Beaumont Hospital which is due to open February 2022 as well as supporting breast cancer research nurses, clinical trials and a 3 year research fellowship with Royal College of Surgeons Dublin

Announcing plans for this year’s 100km in 30 days, the Pink Army team says that registration will open on April 21st for kids, adults, grandparents and that people can take part anywhere in the world.

“We are putting a call out for 100k county ambassadors to help spread the word about the 100k event locally and share your cancer story. You could be a patient, family member or friend. Anyone interested please email info@100kin30days.ie with your details and we’ll be in touch.

This year will see whole new set of prizes, amazing sponsors, a new way to participate with brand new 100k app and lots more surprises.