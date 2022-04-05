10 new bus shelters for Drogheda

Drogheda is set to receive 10 new sheltered bus stops following a review of the 33 bus stops in the town by Bus Eireann.

Director of Services, Paddy Donnelly announced the news at Monday’s Drogheda Municipal meeting, confirming the bus company will fund the shelters while working alongside the Infrastructure Department.

These locations are yet to be announced.

Additionally, Cllr Tom Cunningham questioned why Bus Eireann have previously chosen locations such as Termon Abbey and Aston Village, as bus stops, where people are required to disembark onto grass instead of footpaths, adding that it is difficult for persons with prams or wheelchair users to disembark safely.

It was concluded that any issues with the locations of bus stops throughout the town need to be reverted directly to the bus company as the council has no control over this.