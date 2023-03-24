New Louth litter taskforce urged to look at high level of unpaid fines

Illegal dumping in the Cooley mountains has become a major problem.

Cllr Antoin Watters has suggested that the litter taskforce being set up by Louth County Council should look at the high level of unpaid litter finds.

He made the call at the local authority’s monthly meeting, having been supplied with statistics that showed that only 42pc of litter fines issued between 2018 and 2022.

The north Louth councillor had requested the figures at a previous meeting of the Dundalk Municipal District.

Littering was “an awful blight on our area” he said, adding that it was very hard for the staff to see fines being issues but not paid.

Director of Service Catherine Duff said that was something that the taskforce which is being set up could look at.

The figures supplied to Cllr Watters showed that a total of 3,115 fixed penalty notices were issued in the four year period from 2018 to 2022 but only 1,316 were paid.

The number of fines issued had also dropped significantly from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While 969 fines had been issued in 2019, this had dropped to 321 in 2022.