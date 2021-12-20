Monster Raffle: Four great prizes in Alzheimers centre fundraiser

This is the third year that Niamh has raised funds for Tredagh Lodge.

Drogheda woman Niamh Curtis is over half way to reaching her goal of raising €10,000 for the Tredagh Lodge Alzheimers Daycare Centre in Drogheda and needs you help to get her across the line with her monster raffle.

This is the third year Niamh is holding the fundraiser, having raised €13,000 in last year’s efforts.

Just because the centre is under construction, doesn’t mean the group still doesn’t need money to kit out the interior.

"The centre will still need funds to get it opened and for the day to day running of it when it does,” says Niamh, who is the daughter of well known local businessman Chris Curtis of Curtis & Dunne menswear,

"It has been so hard to the centre to raise funds as they normally would because of COVID, so I want to help out whatever way I can.”

Niamh has secured four amazing prizes for a Monster Draw to take place on Thursday December 23rd, so there is still time to take part.

"Briscoe Electrix has been great in helping me out buying a Macbook Air, Airpods and an Apple Watch, and my dad has donated a leather bag from the shop,” explains Niamh, who works at the Limekiln in Julianstown. “The great thing is one lucky person will win all four prizes so it will be a bumper Christmas for them.”

The Alzheimers centre is close to Niamh’s heart, as her grandad Michael Tobin suffered from the condition.

"A close friend’s dad is also going through it, and so many people are affected by Alzheimers we’re lucky to be getting such a wonderful centre in the town,” she adds. “I know people have a lot of their plate before Christmas, but it’s a great cause, and you could win those amazing gifts too.”

The new daycare centre in Greenhills cost €1m to build and the group raised €700,000 over the last 20 years based on the tremendous generosity of the people and businesses in the local community of Louth and East Meath.

The centre will provide dementia specific, person centred care to meet the needs of the person with dementia in a warm, welcoming and safe environment while providing support and stimulation.

Donate on iDonate Tredagh Lodge Christmas Raffle https://www.idonate.ie/raffle/TredaghLodgeChristmasRaffle?fbclid=IwAR2AwmWXoSSyW8UM5Jc8c93ac-aVnKTs-gXXJBt5WvwAEvXIZ7d9T0SJZsk.