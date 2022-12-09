Monday protest organised over overcrowding at Our Lady of Lourdes ED

A group calling themselves The "Safeguard Drogheda A&E Campaign" will be holding a protest outside Our Lady of Lourdes hospital on Monday at 1.30pm, to highlight pressure the Emergency Dept is under, and voice concerns at the proposed diversion of ambulances attending Navan A&E to Drogheda.

The group’s spokesperson Michael O’Dowd is asking people to add their support to the campaign, after what he has described as unacceptable ‘the chaos and distress caused by scenes outside the Paediatric section of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Emergency Department’ in recent nights.

"The HSE's bypass protocol, which is seeking to divert patients away from Navan A&E and send them to Drogheda, will only add additional pressure on a system that is already failing. Consultants in Drogheda have warned against the closure of Navan A&E, but the HSE is refusing to listen. They have stated their fears that somebody will die as a result of this policy. It isn't fair on staff and it isn't fair on patients in either hospital,” said the former Mayor and local Aontu spokesman.

"We're protesting on Monday (12th December), outside the hospital in Drogheda at 1.30pm. It is vital that people come out and support this campaign, we must oppose the closure of Navan A&E and look for more resources for Our Lady of Lourdes- the HSE needs to reverse their decision which will have life and death consequences for people in Drogheda, and the wider Louth / Meath area.”

The A&E department is experiencing high volumes of patients seeking treatment in the past week, and Mr O’Dowd says he is receiving calls from parents concerned about overcrowding in the paediatric unit.

