Minister praises work of staff at Fairways vaccination centre

Pharmacists Joanna Hand and Karl Bingham with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, TD during his visit to the vaccination centre in Dundalk. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

James O'Halloran Testing Clinical Lead (right), Des O'Flynn, Chief Officer Midlands, Louth Meath Community Health Care, Senator John McGahon and Cllr. Dolores Minogue with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, TD during his visit to the Covid test centre in St. Brigid's Complex, Ardee. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, TD speaks to staff members during his visit to the vaccination centre in Dundalk. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ellen Connolly and Eddie Farrell with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, TD during his visit to the Covid test centre in St. Brigid's Complex, Ardee. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Site co-ordinators Kitty Murphy (right) and Amanda McEneaney with Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, TD during his visit to the vaccination centre in Dundalk. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly paid tribute to the vital work staff are doing across the county when he visited Covid 19 vaccination centres in Dundalk and Ardee last week.

The Minister stopped off at the Fairways Hotel to meet with the team leading the hugely successful vaccination programme in town.

He spoke with staff about the vital work they are doing to protect ‘our families, friends, work colleagues and communities from the virus.’

Thanking them for ‘their hard work and great service to the community’ he joined with staff in celebrating the incredible response to the vaccination programme in the Dundalk area.

To date, almost 61,000 vaccines have been administered at the centre across all ages ranges.

The latest cohort to begin receiving the vaccine are the 12 -15 year olds, with many hundreds having already registered and received their first vaccines at the centre ahead of schools beginning to reopen for the new term later this week.

The success of the vaccine programme is, said Minister Donnelly, key to tackling the Covid-19 virus.

His visit came as Louth remained one of the areas of concern in terms of case numbers.