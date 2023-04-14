Meath teen Cillian (13) to wow judges on Britain’s Got Talent

A teenager from Donacarney near Mornington, Co Meath is set to wow the judges on Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday night, with his conjuring act and sleight of hand.

13-year-old Cillian O’Connor, who has featured many times on the pages of the Drogheda Independent, is said to have ‘bowled over’ judge Simon Cowell with his magical talents.

His proud parents Elaine and Richie will be watching their son perform on Virgin Media on Saturday night, as will his excited classmates from Drogheda Grammar School.

Being autistic, when Cillian was first introduced to a magic trick at a young age, he became fascinated.

“Someone showed him a simple trick with his thumb and it just blew his mind!” his dad told the Drogheda Independent in 2018, when Cillian was just eight years old.

“Straight away he wanted to learn more tricks, and it is brilliant for his motor skills - you should see him now shuffling cards, he’s like someone in Las Vegas. A total pro.”

Cillian was a big hit at the Fleadh in Drogheda, and honed his public performance skills in front of the thousands of people who visited the town in 2018 and 2019.

“I don’t know where he got the love of magic and performing, certainly not from me,” said Richie at the time. “My wife Elaine was a Billy Barry dancer when she was young, so I can only put it down to her, but we love to see both of them loving being on stage.”

Cillian made history as the youngest member of the Irish Society of Magicians, which had its benefits too.

“They usually only take members at 11 or 12, but they were very impressed with Cillian, and have made an exception,” explained Richard in 2018. “We were able to travel to the annual Blackpool Magicians’ Convention and also the one in Dublin.

"He loves it and even has his own little costume now, so we think he’ll keep going until he sells out shows!”

The ITV talent show will return to screens for its 16th series on Saturday evening, with Bruno Tonioli stepping in as a new judge to join Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell.

You can see how Cillian fares on Britain’s Got Talent on Virgin Media or UTV on Saturday night, April 15th at 8pm.