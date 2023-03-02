McGee School of Irish Dance going to the dogs for World Championships fundraiser

The McGee School of Irish Dance are hosting a big fundraising night on Saturday March 4 at Dundalk Stadium to raise funds to help cover the cost of travelling to Canada to compete in the World Irish Dance Championships.

Six dancers from the school have qualified for the 2023 World Championships which are taking place in Montreal in April.

The night is also being held to celebrate their 2022 World Champions Elliot Kwelele and the 8 to 11 year old mixed ceili team. While Elliot is taking a break from competitive dancing to concentrate on his studies, how the school will be well represented in Canada by dancers including Jamie O’Hagan U11 Boys, Úna Mc Geough U13 Girls, Penny Moffett U14 Girls, and Lily Shields U15 Girls

In addition to the usual dog racing, there will be displays of Irish dancing and a DJ, making for a great night’s entertainment for all the family.

Tickets €10 for general admission and €25 for general admission, reserved seating and finger food .There is also a dog nominator competition with a chance to win €50. Entry is only €20 and all money raised will be going towards the Fundraiser.

Tickets can be purchased from Dervla : 086 395 4116