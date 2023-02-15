Marshes Shopping Centre footfall back to pre-pandemic levels

Sean Farrell, manager of Marshes Shopping Centre, Dundalk, with a donation of toys on behalf of Marshes to Save Our Homeless Dundalk.

Christmas footfall returned to pre-pandemic levels at Marshes Shopping Centre last year, the centre has announced.

Following Covid lockdowns which saw some of the longest-running restrictions in Europe, the centre recorded its highest level of footfall in 2022 since Christmas 2019, with numbers mirroring those of three years previously.

Business returned to the Christmas normal across retail and food outlets, with traders reporting a welcome influx of customers.

The return to pre-pandemic levels of Christmas business was a welcome boost to the centre.

“Even though there were no retail restrictions during Christmas 2021, there were significant anxieties around Covid at that time,” said centre manager Sean Farrell.

“But in 2022 it was apparent shoppers were determined to really mark the season.

“Looking ahead in 2023, Marshes will implement a marketing strategy which has customer need at its core.”

The centre says it takes its responsibilities to customers very seriously and believes its brand mix, food and beverage offers, community focus and bright environment, has helped shape its success.

Marshes has an active community experience programme, involving customers and retailers, and features regular events in support of various charities.The Marshes Community Fund, which supports local causes put forward by customers, made a donation of toys to Save Our Homeless Dundalk.

“Marshes Shopping Centre management thanks customers and staff for their overwhelming generosity towards these appeals,” added Mr Farrell.

“As a central destination, there is a duty and responsibility to serve in ways which go far beyond retail.”