Man who taped up his number plates in brazen attempt to steal petrol is jailed for four months

The man drove off without paying for fuel worth €34.87.

A man who covered the registration plates of his car with tape before driving off from a Drogheda garage without paying for petrol, has been jailed for four months.

Lukasz Kulon (37), Main Street, Cavan, pleaded guilty to stealing the fuel from Maxol filling station, Duleek Street, Drogheda, on 17 February 2021.

He also admitted, via video link, two counts of using a car while the identification mark was not easily distinguishable.

State Solicitor, Fergus Mullen, said it was reported to gardaí that as well as leaving without paying for €34.87 worth of petrol, the defendant used black insulating tape to obscure the registration plates.

He was then observed exiting the vehicle on Donore Road and remove the tape. Kulon, who has 10 previous convictions, was subsequently arrested at another location.

CCTV footage was obtained by investigators.

Barrister Michael Miley asked for credit for his client’s plea of guilty. He was presently in custody.

Judge McKiernan sentenced him to four months from the day of the court hearing on the theft charge. The other charges were taken into consideration.

Legal aid was granted.