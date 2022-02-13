Man who spat in paramedics face and claimed he ‘had Covid’ is jailed for four months

The man (31) was being taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

A 31-year-old man who spat in a paramedic’s face while he was being brought to hospital by ambulance has been jailed for four months.

Anton Iulian Doncz told the crew he had Covid as he was being transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after breaking his elbow at a house party.

The defendant, a lorry driver, of Wyanstown Lane, Oldtown, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assaulting a male causing him harm at Mell, Drogheda on 10 January 2021.

He also admitted being intoxicated in public and engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words at the hospital on the same date.

Judge McKiernan noted that paramedics worked throughout the pandemic in difficult circumstances and to encounter this caused significant distress.

Sgt John O’Hehir presented evidence that at 2.15am a report was received from Ambulance Control that a man was causing a disturbance in the back of an ambulance.

Doncz had spat in a paramedic’s face. He started shouting in the man’s face that he had Covid.

Later at the hospital he discharged himself and was abusive to staff and security personnel. He was ‘highly-intoxicated’ and verbally abused gardaí.

There were no previous convictions.

Solicitor Barry Callan said his client seldom drank and, on this occasion, attended a party in Navan where he had a ‘considerable amount’ of alcohol.

He had a fall in the house and broke his left elbow. He had little memory of what occurred after that.

While being transported from the house to the hospital Doncz reacted in a poor manner to being asked to keep his mask on. He broke his nose aged 9 and had a breathing difficulty as a result.

Mr Callan continued the accused, who had the assistance of an interpreter, was four years in Ireland and had a partner and two children.

He earned €500 per-week. A letter of reference from his employer and written confirmation of his broken arm was handed into court.

Doncz also had with him €1,500 to offer in compensation.

Judge McKiernan said she didn’t believe anything other than a custodial sentence was appropriate.

‘This was absolutely incredibly bad behaviour, completely and utterly unacceptable.’

A four-month sentence was imposed on the assault charge.