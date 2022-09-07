Man accused of rape at Louth address to stand trial at Central Criminal Court

A 23-year-old man accused of raping a female is to stand trial at the Central Criminal Court.

A book of evidence was served on the defendant who appeared before Drogheda Court on Monday.

He is charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault on the same alleged injured party at an address in Co. Louth on 18 January 2020.

The DPP consented to a return for trial to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge McKiernan gave the alibi warning and made a Section 56 order before remanding the accused on similar bail conditions.

Legal aid was granted for a solicitor, barrister and senior counsel.

Reporting restrictions were imposed.