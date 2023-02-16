Man (55) wiped faeces on cell wall at Dundalk Garda Station

The man was brought to Dundalk garda station after 'having words' with gardai over queue skipping at taxi rank.

A 55-year-old man who ended up in custody after ‘having words with gardaí’ over someone skipping a taxi queue, pleaded guilty to damaging a cell at the garda station and other charges.

Jim McKevitt, Maddoxland, Gyles’ Quay, admitted defecating onto a blanket and a second offence of wiping faeces onto a cell wall and writing ‘Jim Bobby Sands’ at Dundalk Garda Station on 30 October 2022.

He also pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public, using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, resisting Gda Niall Collery in the execution of his duty and failing to provide a garda with his name and address earlier in Crowe Street.

No evidence was given of what occurred.

Court presenter Sgt Jimmy McGovern said the defendant, who has no previous convictions, paid for the deep cleaning of the damage which resulted from ‘writing on walls’ at the station.

Solicitor Frank McDonnell added his client got annoyed when someone jumped a taxi queue and he had words with gardaí.

Mr McKevitt was on disability and ‘quite mortified’ to be in court.

Judge Jones gave the defendant until 1 March to donate €200 to the Garda Benevolent Fund to have the charges struck out.