Man (53) suffered life threatening injuries after being flung from tractor on N1

Judge McKiernan felt the threshold to prove a dangerous driving charge was not met.

A man who was thrown onto the road from a tractor after a collision, sustaining life-threatening injuries has appeared before the district court.

David Quinn (53), Gort Na Glaise, Blackrock, Dundalk, was summonsed for dangerous driving following the accident which occurred at the N1, Ravensdale, Dundalk on 26 February 2020.

It was stated that he suffered serious head trauma and was rushed to hospital in Belfast.

There were four vehicles involved in the incident between Junctions 19 and 20 including a car which had broken down on the hard shoulder and another vehicle which had arrived to tow it away.

Mr Quinn denied the accusation and following a hearing was cleared.

Helen Lau gave evidence that between 6.30pm and 6.45pm she was driving a Vauxhall Astra on her way to Banbridge. She was driving at between 100 and 120kph in the left lane of the dual carriageway.

She saw a tractor ahead on the hard shoulder. She didn’t know if it was moving.

The tractor pulled out ‘and I hit it a thud’. She saw no indication.

Ms Lau continued that she didn’t remember the tractor being in front of her. She didn’t have time to brake or swerve. After the impact her car spun in the other direction.

The air bags activated. She couldn’t move. Another woman called a man over and they helped her walk to the hard shoulder. She blacked out and fell to the ground.

The witness said she was brought by ambulance to hospital and detained overnight with internal bleeding. She was still getting physio on her right wrist.

Thomas Cassidy said that while travelling home the clutch went on his Passat. He pulled over and phoned for his father who arrived to give him a tow. They lived off Junction 20.

He was standing on the grass verge and his car parked on the hard shoulder, his father’s car in front. He just remembered hearing a bang. The tractor went into the back of his car, pushing his and his father’s cars together.

Mr Quinn was thrown into the middle of the road.

Edward Cassidy testified that he was tying a sling to his car when he heard ‘an unmerciful bang’. Thomas’s car was pushed up and he was jammed between the two cars.

He was ‘shouting and roaring’. His son let the handbrake off his car and pushed it back.

The back wheel of the tractor was off or broken. He didn’t know which. He thought the man who had been in the tractor was dead.

A lady went to faint. Thomas caught her and let her onto the ground, Mr Cassidy Snr said.

Gda David Clegg told of receiving a report of the accident at 6.40pm.

At the scene he saw a man lying in the middle of the road and a white Astra also in the middle of the two lanes.

It appeared the man had been thrown from the tractor and had landed on his head.

Ms Lau said the tractor had pulled out. She had no time to react and had hit it.

Gda Clegg continued Thomas Cassidy told him that he had broken down and had pulled onto the hard shoulder and put the hazard lights on. He said his car was rear-ended by the tractor.

Cross-examined by solicitor Conor MacGuill, the witness said Mr Quinn had been driving from his mother’s home in Dromad intending to travel the half-mile between Junctions 19 and 20 before taking the back road to Omeath.

He was entitled to drive a tractor on the N1.

David Quinn gave evidence that he left his mother’s house at 6.30pm in a Ford New Holland tractor heading for Cornamucklagh, Omeath to collect a trailer.

He couldn’t remember anything about the accident. He was rushed to the Royal in Belfast. He had serious head trauma and there were fears for his life.

Mr Quinn told Inspector John Boyle that he was a professional driver. He had no reason to drive on the hard shoulder.

Judge McKiernan said she had a slight doubt about how the accident happened. The threshold for (proving) Section 53 dangerous driving was ‘extremely high’.

It was an extremely unfortunate accident.

The summons was dismissed.