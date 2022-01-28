Man (43) accused of having pipe bombs, ammunition and cocaine remanded on bail

A 43-year-old man accused of having two pipe bombs has been remanded on bail.

Stephen Donnelly, Rosevale, Drogheda, is charged that he made/knowingly had in his possession two pipe bombs at Rosevale on 22 April 2021.

He is further accused of six counts of having ammunition – namely four 12-guage Eley Olympics shotgun cartridges, one 12-guage shotgun cartridge, one round of 7.92 x 57mm R calibre Kynoch ammunition, one.308 calibre bullet, one round of 7.62 x 51mm blank ammunition and four rounds of 5.56 x 45m blank ammunition – in such circumstances to give rise to a reasonable inference that they were not in his possession for a lawful purpose, at Rosevale on 22 April 2021.

Stephen Donnelly is also charged with possession and possession for sale or supply of cocaine and possession and possession for sale or supply of Zopiclone at Rosevale on the same date.

Court presenter Sgt John O’Hehir said the DPP had directed trial on indictment in the ordinary courts.

Judge McKiernan remanded the accused on bail to 7 March next for preparation and service of a book of evidence.

In applying for legal aid on behalf of his client, solicitor Paul Moore said the defendant worked three days a week for a skip company.

There was no garda objection to legal aid which was granted by the court.