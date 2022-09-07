Man (42) spat at and attempted to bite gardai during public order arrest in Drogheda

The case was dealt with at Drogheda District Court.

A 42-year-old man who assaulted two gardaí has received a suspended sentence.

Evidence was given that Valdas Mikasauskas also spat at officers and attempted to bite them during an incident which occurred close to his home last year.

The defendant, of Ramparts Green, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting gardaí in the execution of their duty at Ramparts Green on 13 December 2021.

The married father of two children admitted further charges of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words, being intoxicated in public and failing to provide gardaí with his name and address.

It was stated on behalf of Mr Mikasauskas that he had apologised to his victims on the morning of the hearing.

Court presenter Sgt John O’Hehir said that at 2.37pm on the date in question, gardaí were called to the area where they were met by the accused who was standing in the middle of the road, blocking the patrol van.

He challenged one of the guards to fight him as he pushed against one of the vehicle’s doors preventing the officer from getting out.

The guard alighted from another door. Mikasauskas threw a punch at him but didn’t connect. He was brought to the ground and managed to free one of his hands. He struck one of the gardaí on the jaw, knocking him off balance.

Sgt O’Hehir continued that the man was spitting at the guards and trying to bite them.

There were six previous convictions.

Solicitor Dermot Monahan said his client, who had the assistance of an interpreter in court, was very drunk and didn’t remember what happened. He had apologised to the two guards that morning.

A native of Lithuania, he had been in Ireland since 2006, and worked in road traffic management, earning €500 per-week.

He was willing to make a donation to the Garda Benevolent Fund.

However, Judge McKiernan remarked she wouldn’t accept that.

‘This is a very serious matter. It’s not ordinary, run of the mill public order. I’m sure the gardaí remember what happened.’

Because the defendant had pleaded guilty, Judge McKiernan said she would deal with the case by way of a suspended sentence.

A two-month sentence was imposed, suspended for 12 months, on one of the assault charges. Other charges were taken into consideration.