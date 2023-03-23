Man (40) who punched teenager in ‘moment of madness’ gets benefit of Probation Act

A 40-year-old man with no previous convictions who punched a teenager in a ‘moment of madness’, has had the Probation Act Section 11 applied after he paid €1,000 compensation to the victim.

Jason Tuite, a pipefitter, of Bóthar Brugha, Drogheda, had pleaded guilty to a summons for assault causing harm after an incident which occurred in West Street on 16 August 2019 during the Fleadh.

Previously, the court heard that the injured party was punched once in the mouth by the defendant whom he knew. He fell to the ground and was concussed. He sustained an injury to his top lip and his gums were bleeding.

Solicitor Eleanor Kelly submitted that what occurred was out of her client’s concern for a family member. In a moment of madness, he punched the other male in the face.

There had been no trouble before or since. It was a one-off and the defendant instructed it will never happen again.

Judge McKiernan had put the matter back for a probation report and an improved offer of compensation.