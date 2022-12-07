Man (24) assaulted gardai on consecutive days in Drogheda

A 24-year-old man who assaulted guards at two different locations on consecutive days has been jailed.

Joshua Scullion, St Joseph’s Homeless Aid, North Strand, Drogheda and Kilcarn Court, Navan, was told by the judge that he had a ‘terrible lack of respect for the gardaí’.

It was stated on his behalf that he was very intoxicated and at the height of a drugs addiction when the offences occurred earlier this year.

Evidence was presented to Drogheda Court that on 6 August last it was reported that a man was passed out at the bus station on Donore Road.

Gardaí roused the defendant who was unable to stand. He became aggressive and tried to kick out at gardaí. He called one of the officers a ‘tramp’ and attempted to fight with another.

The following day, Mr Scullion was abusive to security staff when asked to leave the Lourdes Hospital. He was highly intoxicated and slurring his words.

Later, while being searched in a cell at the garda station he spat at two officers, getting them on their clothing.

There were 15 previous convictions.

Solicitor Dermot Monahan said his client had an addiction to street tablets. He had been in custody since 4 October last and it was the most lucid he had seen him in court.

The defendant knew he was going to get time in prison. He was single, unemployed, had no children, and wanted to put everything behind him.

It was not too late for him to change his ways.

A two-month sentence was imposed for assault of a garda at the bus station, consecutive to a two-month sentence for assault of a garda at Drogheda Garda Station and backdated to when he went into custody.

Public order charges and resisting arrest at the bus station were taken into consideration as were public order charges and obstructing a garda in the execution of their duty at the hospital.

The court also took into consideration the assault of another garda at Drogheda Garda Station and damage to a cell on 7 August.

Legal aid was granted.