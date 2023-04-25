Louth walkers wanted for 100k in 30 Days in aid of Maria Keating Foundation

Senator Erin McGreehan at the launch of the 100k in 30 Days which this year is raising funds for the Marie Keating Foundation

The couple launched the challenge four years ago after Cara, who teaches in De La Salle College, was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Since then the event has captured the heart of people not just in Ireland but around the world and has raised over €4million for Breast Cancer Ireland.

This year, 100K in 30 Days is teaming up with the have teamed up with the Marie Keating Foundation to support their vital breast cancer services and organisers are calling on the people of Louth to sign-up for the June event.

The Foundation was set up in memory of Marie Keating who lost her life to breast cancer 25 years. Her son Ronan Keating will be running 100K across the 30 days of June to raise awareness and show support for the Foundation. Joining Ronan in the challenge is his wife Storm, children Missy and Jack, Dancing with the Stars judge Arthur Gourounlian, Today FM presenter Dara Quilty, broadcasters Glenda Gilson, Norah Casey, Laura Woods and Anna Daly, to name but a few.

100K in 30 Days for breast cancer in aid of The Marie Keating Foundation takes place over the month of June. Organisers are calling on everyone – runners, walkers, those in wheelchairs, families, colleagues, schools, community groups and sports teams, whether you’re based in Ireland or abroad, to join the #pinkarmy and take part in the June event. Registration is now open at www.100kin30days.ie.