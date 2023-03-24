Louth trip to New York was an opportunity to advance the county

Louth County Council Director of Service Thomas McEvoy, Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Conor Keelan, Mayor of Drogheda, Cllr.Michelle Hall, Cllr.Paula Butterly, chair of Ardee Municipal District, Cllr. Kevin Meenan, chair of Dundalk Municipal District, and Joe McGuinness, Director of Service, Louth County Council, during a visit to the Tourism Ireland offices.

Louth County Council has said that the recent trip to New York for the St Patrick’s Day festivities was “an opportunity to advance Louth’s economic, tourist and business interests.”

The Louth delegation included An Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Cllr. Conor Keelan as first citizen of Louth, Cllr. Kevin Meenan, Cathaoirleach of Dundalk Municipal District, Cllr. Michelle Hall, Mayor of Drogheda, and Cllr. Paula Butterly, Cathaoirleach of Ardee Municipal District.

Louth County Council officials, Director of Service, Joe McGuinness and Thomas McEvoy, Director of Service, also travelled to the Big Apple.

“The visit was a fantastic opportunity to strengthen existing ties and to represent Louth in the world famous New York St. Patricks Day parade, where Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Conor Keelan was invited by the County Louth Society of New York to lead the County Louth delegation,” said a Council spokeserson.

“It was a great honour to lead the Louth parade on St. Patrick’s Day in New York, and to represent the county at a series of meetings to explore Louth’s strategic position on the Dublin Belfast Economic Corridor,” said the Cathaoirleach.

Among the groups the delegation met were the IDA, Tourism Ireland, the Irish Consulate, and Enterprise Ireland to discuss issues ranging from the development of Louth’s digital infrastructure and work on the Shared Ireland Fund with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Louth as an integral part of Ireland’s Ancient East, along with the opportunities to develop the Louth, Down and Armagh region as a ‘Destination of Excellence’ for activity tourism.

Also on the agenda were significant infrastructure projects, including the Narrow Water Bridge, and the Carlingford Greeway.

The visit was also an ideal opportunity to promote Drogheda, Boyne Valley, and the Ardee and mid Louth areas as a valuable tourism destination for the American market. Strong assets such as the county’s rich heritage, coastline, golf clubs, night life, festivals, and its ease of proximity to Dublin were all highlighted.

In addition the trip helped put Louth on the map during meetings with Ireland’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Fergal Mythen, and at an event organised by the Irish Consulate Office, where Micheál Martin, Tánaiste was the guest speaker.