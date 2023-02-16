Louth the second most expensive county in Ireland for car insurance

Louth car owners are paying the second highest insurance premiums in Ireland, a new study by Chill.ie has revealed.

In a county-by-county breakdown of average premiums, Louth people are paying an average premium of €709, behind only Longford, where the average is €783. After Louth, the next most expensive counties are Limerick, Cavan and Offaly.

The cheapest average premium was recorded in Waterford at €549 – an eye-catching €160 cheaper than Louth.

As the cost of living crisis worsens, consumers are tightening the purse strings and searching for ways to save money, but car insurance is a necessary spend and pricing differs depending on a combination of factors.

Insurers analyse a number of points and one of these is where you live.

Chill note that car insurance premiums take your location into account as living in a city where there is a greater risk of crime and increased traffic, this consequently means an accident or theft is more likely, so as a result, your car insurance premium goes up. Similarly, in Ireland, some rural counties have higher insurance premiums than others because of the higher rates of claims.

Chill say the age-old advice of “shopping “around” is the best way to save money on car insurance premiums.

“The best way is to shop around and search for the best deal,” a spokesperson said. “Don’t just automatically renew, see what’s on the market. Other factors such as removing or adding additional drivers, and increasing your voluntary excess could bring your overall insurance costs down.

For more information including the average car insurance costs across all counties and the car models with the highest premiums, view the full study by Chill here.