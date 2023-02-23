Louth TD says Drogheda city status project should be a priority after official opening of new northern cross route

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar chats to Drogheda Mayor, Michelle Hall, Fergus O'Dowd TD and Senator John McGahon at the turning of the sod on PANCR.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has said that Drogheda has taken a very important step forward in its development to a city as the sod was officially turned today on the Northern Cross Route project.

The TD was joined by his colleagues the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, and the Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien TD on the site of the new development on the Ballymakenny road.

O’Dowd said “This project lays the groundwork for our town to transition to a city over the coming years which is very welcome, I firmly believe we now need to secure a city administration in Drogheda and District to focus entirely on our future needs.

“This project will also open up significant possibilities including the need for a new Drogheda North Train station, a new municipal stadium and of course the housing and jobs that will be delivered as a result.

“A key priority for the council now must be to ensure that the significant housing development is matched by investment in the provision of community and recreational facilities, and we must insist that the relevant developers invest heavily in the area.

“City status must be achieved in an appropriate and controlled manner to ensure we are not left with concrete jungles devoid of recreation and amenities facilities.

“We are seeing increased government investment and focus on Drogheda and District. The Westgate Vision plan is close to a planning application submission, we have the new IDA land bank and advanced building solution which will be located at the Rosehall end of the Northern Cross Route.

O’Dowd added “We also have significant investment and expansion in DIFE and our new Apprenticeship Centre of Excellence on the way shortly, the expansion of the DART to Drogheda and we are now seeing local stakeholders working together to make the town a more attractive place to live and work within.

“Exciting times ahead for Drogheda.”