Louth TD Nash calls for Hebble Sand removal to be fast-tracked

While steps are now being made to prepare for the removal of the Hebble Sand from the town quays in Drogheda, Deputy Ged Nash said he is disappointed that a firm date has yet to be identified for the towing away of the vessel.

The Louth TD raised the issue in a Parliamentary Question in the Dail recently and was told the next action is in the hands of the owners.

“I have been engaging with the Port Company and the Marine Survey Office (MSO), the State body responsible for vessel safety and related matters and am happy that the Port Company is doing all they can and this week the MSO has confirmed to me that a surveyor has now been appointed,” said Deputy Nash.

“I am also told by the MSO, in a reply to a Dail question, that ‘The next step is for the applicant to make such necessary arrangements for the survey, including the provision of safe access to and onboard the vessel and the provision of any necessary services onboard that are required by the MSO surveyor. The Merchant Shipping Load Lines Regulations require that the vessel is issued with a Certificate or Exemption on completion of the MSO survey and before the vessel may proceed to sea.’

“Too much time has been wasted and this blight on our townscape and our river environment needs to be removed without any further delay.

“While this progress is welcome, we still await a timeline for removal.”